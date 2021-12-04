Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 654.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

NYSE GATX opened at $100.81 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

