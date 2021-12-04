Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 10,974 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

