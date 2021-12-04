Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 67.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of ED stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

