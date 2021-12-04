Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.31 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,716 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,037,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.37 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

