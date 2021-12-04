Fifth Third Bancorp Has $946,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $155,228,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $346.24 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $297.42 and a twelve month high of $365.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.32 and its 200-day moving average is $348.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.