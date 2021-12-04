Financial Survey: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) vs. Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medallion Financial and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Sentage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Sentage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.55 -$34.78 million $1.65 5.21 Sentage $3.60 million 6.07 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 24.75% 12.86% 2.39% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Sentage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

