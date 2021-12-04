Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Trading 3.1% Higher

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.33. 1,035,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 171,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

About Fiore Gold (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

