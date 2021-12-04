First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.11 on Friday. First Busey has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Busey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Busey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

