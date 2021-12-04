First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of BUSE opened at $26.11 on Friday. First Busey has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Busey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Busey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.