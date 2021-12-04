First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIZ. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $244.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

