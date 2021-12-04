First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.88.

FCF opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 128,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

