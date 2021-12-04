First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Update

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD remained flat at $$4.75 on Friday. 34,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,601. The company has a market cap of $143.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.63. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

