First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

