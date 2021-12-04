FirstCoin (FRST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,266.95

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $58,266.95 and approximately $4.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $46,641.13 or 1.00048788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00040922 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.63 or 0.00685622 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

