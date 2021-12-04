FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of FirstService worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $189.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.81. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.