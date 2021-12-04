Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $35,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

