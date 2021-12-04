Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.72.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.95. Five Below has a 12 month low of $153.34 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

