Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $235.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $192.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 1 year low of $153.34 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

