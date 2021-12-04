Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.76 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $64.76 million and approximately $49.97 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.41 or 0.08331901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00064859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00083877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,630.03 or 0.98406738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

