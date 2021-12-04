Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $483,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $215,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDL stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.94. 14,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.