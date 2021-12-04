FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 105,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FlexShopper stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 111,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,542. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.16.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 163,769 shares of company stock valued at $398,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 82.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

