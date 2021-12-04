FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 105,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of FlexShopper stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 111,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,542. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.16.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FlexShopper will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 82.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.