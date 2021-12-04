Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) President Buys $46,500.00 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) President Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fluent stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.74.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fluent by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

