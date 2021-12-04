Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.
FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
FLR stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $22.45. 1,436,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
