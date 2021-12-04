Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FLR stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $22.45. 1,436,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

