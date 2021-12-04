Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.70.

Shares of FL opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

