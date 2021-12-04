Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.530-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. 2,000,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,143. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.70.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

