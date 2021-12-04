Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

F has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

