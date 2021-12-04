Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,386 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $302.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.16 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.