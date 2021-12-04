ForTube (FOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.09 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ForTube has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $44.92 million and approximately $43.09 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00042111 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00239836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

