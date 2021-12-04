Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $15.65 on Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. Frax Share has a market cap of $253.67 million and $11.21 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.65 or 0.00031754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.44 or 0.08376842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00083036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,426.21 or 0.98259557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

