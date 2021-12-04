Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNLPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

FNLPF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

