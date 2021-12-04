Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.30 ($53.75).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPE. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($50.91). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.04.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

