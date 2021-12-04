Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL opened at $5.12 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HL. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

