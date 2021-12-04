Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,995 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 180,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 214,409 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.44. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EXK shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

