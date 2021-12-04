Function X (FX) Market Cap Achieves $349.53 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $349.53 million and $6.60 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,868.94 or 0.99919033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00038858 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.62 or 0.00688026 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.