FunFair (FUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $484.85 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00239075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

