Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 8.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price fell 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.06 and last traded at $40.06. 287,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,538,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.34.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth $27,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

