FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.84). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.