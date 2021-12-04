FY2021 Earnings Forecast for IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for IO Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.00) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IOBT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of IO Biotech stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

