FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Raised by Analyst

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arteris in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arteris’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06.
Shares of AIP stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Arteris has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.57.
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.
