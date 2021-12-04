FY2021 EPS Estimates for Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Lifted by Analyst

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Katapult in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83. Katapult has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $15,729,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 3rd quarter worth $4,600,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,654,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,085,000.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

