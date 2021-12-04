FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spire Co. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Spire in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.77). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spire’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPIR. Bank of America began coverage on Spire in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $4.39 on Friday. Spire has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.