FY2022 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Issued By Desjardins

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for BRP in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.56.

TSE DOO opened at C$97.33 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$78.16 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

