GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. 648,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,557. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,055 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 544,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 532,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

