Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.71

Shares of Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Genel Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.