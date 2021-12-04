Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,791 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

GPC opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.62. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.