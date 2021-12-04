GeoCoin Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $615,232.12 and $1,708.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,927.27 or 0.99224363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00326072 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00055924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001779 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

