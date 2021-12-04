Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.95 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 17,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,325,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.32.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

