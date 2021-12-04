Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

SRET stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

