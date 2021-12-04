GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GFS. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.77.

Shares of GFS opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

