GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,100 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 931,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,717. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GMS has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,383 shares of company stock worth $1,845,116 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

