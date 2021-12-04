goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.6 days.

OTCMKTS EHMEF traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.07. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.22. goeasy has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHMEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins cut their price objective on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

